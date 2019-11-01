Comparing Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 2.62% 105.54% 4.67% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 8.78% 32.64% 6.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bloomin’ Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 1 3 7 0 2.55 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0 9 3 0 2.25

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus price target of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 4.89%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $46.97, indicating a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.13 billion 0.42 $107.10 million $1.50 13.21 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.27 billion 0.97 $117.22 million $2.93 13.58

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloomin’ Brands. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Bloomin’ Brands on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

