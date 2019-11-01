Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,303.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 3,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,769. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Heek Christi Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Barton Hutt sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,487.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,098.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

