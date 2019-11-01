Concho Resources Inc Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.98. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CXO. TD Securities lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 154,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.20. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $61.37 and a 1-year high of $145.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Helms acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Concho Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,941 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Concho Resources by 157.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 373,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 86.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Concho Resources by 186.3% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

