Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 49.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,940,000 after acquiring an additional 189,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 78,872.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,035 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Gary A. Merriman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack F. Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Johnson Rice cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NYSE:CXO opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $145.85.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

