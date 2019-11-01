CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $954.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $2.52-2.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 324,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,118. CONMED has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $112.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.80.

In related news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $190,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,786.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $267,918.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,179.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,862 shares of company stock valued at $552,422. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

