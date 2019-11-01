CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CONMED had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED updated its FY19 guidance to $2.62-2.65 EPS.

Shares of CONMED stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $109.11. The stock had a trading volume of 324,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,118. CONMED has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $112.11. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $43,003.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $267,918.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,179.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,862 shares of company stock worth $552,422 over the last ninety days. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

