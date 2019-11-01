Conning Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Conning Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

