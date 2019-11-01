Conning Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 110,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $127.92 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.56.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,935.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

