Conning Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $3,006,729. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

