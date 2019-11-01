Conning Inc. Sells 784 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 84.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $3,545,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $2,382,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 36.8% during the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.92.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.59 per share, with a total value of $99,951.11. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and sold 243,452 shares valued at $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

