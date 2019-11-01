Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 39.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 54,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $46.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

