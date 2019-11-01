ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 247,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,974. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.