Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,815,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $235.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,428. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

