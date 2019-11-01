Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CPSS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,694. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

