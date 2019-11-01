Contrasting Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) & Opus Bank (NYSE:OPB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Opus Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $20.46 billion 1.70 $6.29 billion $0.88 5.94 Opus Bank $287.83 million 2.95 $30.31 million $1.28 19.37

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Opus Bank. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opus Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Opus Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Opus Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Opus Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 23.08% 9.62% 0.75% Opus Bank 11.12% 5.67% 0.76%

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opus Bank has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Opus Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 1 2 0 2.00 Opus Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Opus Bank has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.19%. Given Opus Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Opus Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Opus Bank beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. The company also offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. In addition, it provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

