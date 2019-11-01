Contrasting Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orchid Island Capital and CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 1 7 6 0 2.36

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus target price of $135.58, suggesting a potential downside of 2.31%. Given CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $4.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Orchid Island Capital pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 13.38% 1.31% CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH 16.12% 8.07% 2.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $154.58 million 2.27 -$44.39 million $1.38 4.04 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH $5.42 billion 10.64 $671.00 million $5.48 25.33

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH beats Orchid Island Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

