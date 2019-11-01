Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for 1.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $91,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 303,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Shares of COO stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $293.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

