CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 4,409 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

