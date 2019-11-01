CORDA Investment Management LLC. Grows Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,018 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Property Reit comprises 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 1.35% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $20,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,834,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,324,000 after buying an additional 1,798,209 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,107,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 773,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Reit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after buying an additional 333,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Cutler bought 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,902.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPR stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

