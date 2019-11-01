CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its stake in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth $129,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 115,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 564,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDK opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

