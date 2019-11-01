CORDA Investment Management LLC. Trims Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 3.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $205.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average is $200.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $402,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,613.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock worth $3,722,434 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.14.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

