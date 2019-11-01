Cormark Comments on Park Lawn Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Cormark issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.22 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.29.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$29.50 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$29.94. The stock has a market cap of $821.01 million and a PE ratio of 71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.39.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total value of C$653,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,610 shares in the company, valued at C$6,023,533.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.95%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

