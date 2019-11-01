Cormark Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAND. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,882. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 335,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 316,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

