Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

CTVA stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

