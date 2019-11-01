CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $157,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,745,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,482,601.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $155,160.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $153,560.00.

On Monday, October 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $158,180.00.

On Friday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $157,820.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $156,220.00.

On Monday, October 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $154,020.00.

On Friday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $156,180.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $154,220.00.

On Monday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $155,480.00.

On Friday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $155,980.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $79.12 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on CRVL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $852,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 14.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

