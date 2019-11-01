Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Cott stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cott has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.26.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.80 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cott will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cott news, Director Eric Rosenfeld bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $990,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 415,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $312,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,250.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cott by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,126,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,963 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cott by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,522,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 729,589 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Cott by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,428,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cott by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,090,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 654,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cott by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,683,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

