Countplus (ASX:CUP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Countplus Ltd (ASX:CUP) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), approximately 17,441 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.05 ($0.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Countplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, insider Matthew Rowe purchased 51,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,233.76 ($32,080.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 336,402 shares of company stock valued at $297,034.

About Countplus (ASX:CUP)

Countplus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers accounting, tax, and audit services; financial advice related to personal insurance, investment, and superannuation; financial planning services, loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

