Countrywide (LON:CWD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $4.68. Countrywide shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 472,974 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CWD shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Countrywide from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 6 ($0.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.05.

Countrywide Company Profile (LON:CWD)

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

