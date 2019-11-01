CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.65

CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $16.73. CPFL Energia shares last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

CPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on CPFL Energia in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered CPFL Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CPFL Energia in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. CPFL Energia had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in CPFL Energia by 7.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 142.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CPFL Energia by 106.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CPFL Energia during the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CPFL Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

