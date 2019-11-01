Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€25.20” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GYC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.70 ($27.55).

GYC opened at €21.04 ($24.47) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.42). The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.37 and its 200-day moving average is €20.93.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

