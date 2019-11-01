Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $234-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.17 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CREE. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.14.

CREE traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

