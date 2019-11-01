Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.37 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 3.11.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

