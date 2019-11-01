Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 1,324,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Criteo has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.