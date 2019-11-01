Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 966.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at $174,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,459. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

