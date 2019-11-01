Critical Analysis: Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) versus SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (NASDAQ:SHWDY)

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Innospec alerts:

93.2% of Innospec shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Innospec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Innospec has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innospec and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec $1.48 billion 1.51 $85.00 million $4.83 18.92 SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR $8.99 billion 4.05 $1.00 billion $8.92 2.73

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Innospec. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innospec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Innospec and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec 6.10% 15.11% 8.53% SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innospec and SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec 0 0 2 0 3.00 SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Innospec currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.58%. Given Innospec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innospec is more favorable than SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR.

Dividends

Innospec pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Innospec pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Innospec beats SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels. Its products are used in the operation of automotive, marine, and aviation engines; power station generators; and heating oil. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and metal extraction markets. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations; chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production, which enable flow assurance and asset integrity. The Octane Additives segment produces and sells tetra ethyl lead (TEL) for use in automotive gasoline. This segment is also involved in environmental remediation business that manages the cleanup of redundant TEL facilities. The company sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical and metal extraction preparations, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene. The Chemicals segment provides functional chemicals, such as polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases comprising liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, fusing ethylene, and helium; basic chemicals that include liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; and electronic chemicals, which comprise high-purity gases for electronics. The Electronics segment offers aluminum based and glass based hard disks (HDs); aluminum substrates for HDs; LED chips, epitaxial wafers, rare earth magnetic alloys, and lithium-ion battery materials; MOCVD epitaxial wafers; and advanced battery materials. The Inorganics segment provides alumina electrical fillers fused materials, abrasive grains lapping and polishing materials, plasma spraying materials, refractories, alumina for heat-radiation fillers, spherical alumina, hexagonal boron nitride, lubrication and mold-release agents, and polishing materials; and graphite electrodes. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, compressors, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Others segment engages in the general trading and building materials business; and sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.