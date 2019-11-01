Critical Analysis: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (NASDAQ:BESIY)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 7.34% 12.91% 8.37% BE Semiconductor Industrs 19.73% 21.64% 9.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Semtech has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Semtech and BE Semiconductor Industrs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80 BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semtech currently has a consensus target price of $49.09, indicating a potential downside of 2.71%. Given Semtech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industrs pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Semtech does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semtech and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $627.20 million 5.35 $63.06 million $1.33 37.94 BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 4.81 $160.92 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industrs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semtech.

Summary

Semtech beats BE Semiconductor Industrs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

