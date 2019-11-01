Critical Comparison: Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) & Citizens Financial Group (NASDAQ:CFG)

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Civista Bancshares pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Citizens Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $91.81 million 3.83 $14.14 million $1.85 12.15 Citizens Financial Group $7.35 billion 2.14 $1.72 billion $3.56 9.88

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 28.27% 11.28% 1.55% Citizens Financial Group 22.29% 8.85% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares and Citizens Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Citizens Financial Group 1 3 7 0 2.55

Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $39.61, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Civista Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It operates branch banking offices in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, West Liberty, Quincy, and Dayton communities of Ohio; and Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles, as well as loan production offices in Mayfield Heights, and Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 1,100 branches and 2,900 ATMs in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 140 retail and commercial non-branch offices in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.