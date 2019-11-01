Critical Comparison: Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) versus Blackline (OTCMKTS:BL)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Blackline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 17.94% 24.40% 20.88% Blackline -10.20% -4.05% -2.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Blackline shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Blackline shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Destiny Media Technologies and Blackline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackline 1 1 3 0 2.40

Blackline has a consensus target price of $53.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.08%. Given Blackline’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackline is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Blackline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.61 million 2.63 $650,000.00 N/A N/A Blackline $227.79 million 11.44 -$27.80 million ($0.26) -181.12

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackline.

Volatility and Risk

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackline has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackline beats Destiny Media Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a promotional music marketing and digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities. The company's platform consists of nine core cloud-based products, including Transaction Matching, Account Reconciliations, Consolidation Integrity Manager, Daily Reconciliations, Journal Entry, Variance Analysis, Task Management, Compliance, and Insights. Its solutions include balance sheet integrity, close process management, accounting process automation, finance transformation, intercompany hub, and smart close. The company designs its products to complement enterprise resource planning and other financial systems, including NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Workday; and financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. It has strategic alliances with technology vendors, such as SAP and NetSuite; professional services firms, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; and business process outsourcers, such as Cognizant, Genpact, and IBM. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

