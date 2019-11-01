Critical Survey: Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) vs. Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Prologis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $422.55 million 8.19 $56.23 million $1.08 17.29 Prologis $2.80 billion 19.77 $1.65 billion $3.03 28.96

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. Physicians Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Physicians Realty Trust and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 6 1 0 2.14 Prologis 0 3 9 1 2.85

Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.04, indicating a potential downside of 3.37%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $88.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.42%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 12.61% 2.11% 1.24% Prologis 53.87% 6.92% 4.61%

Summary

Prologis beats Physicians Realty Trust on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the operating partnership), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of March 31, 2019, owned approximately 97.3% of OP units.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,100 customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

