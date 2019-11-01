Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 8599801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Crocs by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Crocs by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $2,070,000.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.