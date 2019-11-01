Crossvault Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after buying an additional 785,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after buying an additional 1,627,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

