Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Crown Crafts news, insider Nanci Freeman sold 15,000 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 990,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 49,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.45. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Crafts will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on CRWS shares. TheStreet raised Crown Crafts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.