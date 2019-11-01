Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.5-278.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on Cryolife and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.53.

Get Cryolife alerts:

CRY stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. 546,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,144. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Cryolife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryolife will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.