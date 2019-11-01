CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One CryptoFranc token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010838 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitfinex and CoinExchange. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and $2,180.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.16 or 0.05733621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014924 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00046296 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 12,035,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.