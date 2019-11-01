CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by Cfra to “Sell”

Cfra cut shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,145,001.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 79,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $2,887,951.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,687 shares in the company, valued at $14,593,285.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 418,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

