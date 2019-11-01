Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

CFR stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. 669,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.95. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.08 per share, with a total value of $2,552,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,626,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

