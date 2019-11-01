Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.69.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $32,157.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.