Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 506 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $67.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

