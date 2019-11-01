Cwm LLC Invests $48,000 in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 14,203.9% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,772,642 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 65.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 725,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 285,779 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the second quarter valued at $3,469,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 11,937.6% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 148,040 shares during the period.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, Director Albert L. Richey bought 5,000 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,245.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:KYN opened at $13.15 on Friday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

