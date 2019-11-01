Cwm LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 234.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 224,186 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $17,971,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 117,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $83.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

